Overall Economic Activity:

Conclusion: A lot of mixed in overall economic activity.

Employment:

Conclusion: Labor remains strong but off the boil

Prices:

Conclusion: A tilt to the downside

Looking at the districts:

Boston: Business activity expanded slightly. Employment gains were small, prices were stable, and consumer spending increased marginally.

New York: Regional economic activity stabilized after a period of weakness. Labor market conditions were strong, and inflationary pressures eased noticeably.

Philadelphia: Business activity continued to decline slightly. Employment fell slightly despite improved labor availability.

Cleveland: The economy was generally stable. High interest rates continued to constrain households' big-ticket goods purchases and businesses' project plans.

Richmond: The regional economy grew slightly. Consumer spending on retail goods, as well as on travel and tourism, picked up modestly.

Atlanta: Economic activity grew slowly. Labor markets became less tight, and wage pressures eased.

Chicago: Economic activity was little changed. Employment increased moderately, and consumer spending was flat.

St. Louis: Economic conditions remained unchanged. Employers continued to struggle finding skilled workers, but turnover slowed and wage pressures lessened.

Minneapolis: Economic activity in the region grew slightly. Employment rose moderately as labor availability improved.

Kansas City: Total economic activity changed little during June. Hiring was flat, expected employment levels at most businesses continued to point downward.

Dallas: Modest expansion continued buoyed by gains in the service sector and single-family housing. Employment rose moderately, and wage growth remained high.