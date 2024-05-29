The Fed's Beige Book is an anecdotal review of the US economy. This month's beige book was paid by the Dallas Fed.
Overall Economic Activity
- National economic activity expanded from early April to mid-May, with varying conditions across industries and Districts.
- Most Districts reported slight or modest growth; two noted no change.
- Retail spending was flat to slightly up, with lower discretionary spending and heightened price sensitivity.
- Auto sales were roughly flat, with some manufacturers offering incentives.
- Travel and tourism strengthened, but hospitality outlooks for summer were mixed.
- Nonfinancial services demand rose; transportation services varied.
- Solid demand for nonprofit and community services; manufacturing was flat to up, with two Districts reporting declines.
- Tight credit standards and high interest rates constrained lending growth.
- Housing demand rose modestly; single-family construction increased despite rising rates impacting sales.
- Commercial real estate conditions softened.
- Stable energy activity; mixed agricultural reports with easing drought conditions but concerns over farm finances.
- Overall outlooks grew more pessimistic due to rising uncertainty and greater downside risks.
Labor Markets
- Employment rose slightly overall, with eight Districts reporting modest job gains and four reporting no change.
- Improved labor availability, though some shortages remained in select industries.
- Decreased employee turnover; increased employer bargaining power.
- Mixed hiring plans, with some Districts expecting modest job gains and others noting a pullback due to weaker business demand and economic uncertainty.
- Wage growth remained moderate, with some Districts reporting modest increases and normalization to pre-pandemic levels.
Prices
- Prices increased modestly.
- Consumer pushback against price increases led to smaller profit margins.
- Retailers offered discounts to entice customers.
- Continued increase in input costs, particularly insurance; some noted price declines in certain construction materials and manufacturing raw materials.
- Expected modest price growth in the near term.
Highlights by Federal Reserve District
- Boston: Flat economic activity; modest price increases; slow-to-moderate wage growth; weakened real estate activity; cautious optimism.
- New York: Slight economic growth; solid labor market; slight consumer spending increase; solid housing market with low inventory; modest selling price increases.
- Philadelphia: Slight business activity growth; slight employment increase; modest wage and price inflation; slight growth in existing home sales; positive overall outlook.
- Cleveland: Slight business activity increase; slower growth due to higher interest rates; modest decline in consumer spending; stabilized wages, input costs, and selling prices.
- Richmond: Modest economic growth; moderate consumer spending; increased import activity; no change in manufacturing and nonfinancial services demand.
- Atlanta: Slight economic growth; stabilized labor markets; eased wage pressures; healthy consumer demand; strong tourism; mixed commercial real estate conditions.
- Chicago: Slight economic growth; modest employment and construction activity; slight increase in business and consumer spending; moderate price and wage increases; tightened financial conditions.
- St. Louis: Slight economic growth; slightly pessimistic outlook.
- Minneapolis: Slight economic growth; softened labor demand; eased wage pressures; increased consumer spending; slightly improved commercial and residential construction.
- Kansas City: Moderate economic expansion; moderate household spending; modest job gains; slightly increased prices.
- Dallas: Flat to slightly increased economic activity; growth in manufacturing, banking, and energy; flat nonfinancial services activity; slight decline in retail sales.
- San Francisco: Largely unchanged economic activity and employment levels; slight price, wage, and retail sales growth; weakened services and residential real estate activity; stable commercial real estate and financial sector conditions; slight increase in demand for manufactured products; mixed agricultural conditions.