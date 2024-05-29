The Fed's Beige Book is an anecdotal review of the US economy. This month's beige book was paid by the Dallas Fed.

Overall Economic Activity

National economic activity expanded from early April to mid-May, with varying conditions across industries and Districts.

Most Districts reported slight or modest growth; two noted no change.

Retail spending was flat to slightly up, with lower discretionary spending and heightened price sensitivity.

Auto sales were roughly flat, with some manufacturers offering incentives.

Travel and tourism strengthened, but hospitality outlooks for summer were mixed.

Nonfinancial services demand rose; transportation services varied.

Solid demand for nonprofit and community services; manufacturing was flat to up, with two Districts reporting declines.

Tight credit standards and high interest rates constrained lending growth.

Housing demand rose modestly; single-family construction increased despite rising rates impacting sales.

Commercial real estate conditions softened.

Stable energy activity; mixed agricultural reports with easing drought conditions but concerns over farm finances.

Overall outlooks grew more pessimistic due to rising uncertainty and greater downside risks.

Labor Markets

Employment rose slightly overall, with eight Districts reporting modest job gains and four reporting no change.

Improved labor availability, though some shortages remained in select industries.

Decreased employee turnover; increased employer bargaining power.

Mixed hiring plans, with some Districts expecting modest job gains and others noting a pullback due to weaker business demand and economic uncertainty.

Wage growth remained moderate, with some Districts reporting modest increases and normalization to pre-pandemic levels.

Prices

Prices increased modestly.

Consumer pushback against price increases led to smaller profit margins.

Retailers offered discounts to entice customers.

Continued increase in input costs, particularly insurance; some noted price declines in certain construction materials and manufacturing raw materials.

Expected modest price growth in the near term.

Highlights by Federal Reserve District