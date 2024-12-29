Austrian National Bank governor and ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann spoke in an interview with the Kurier newspaper published on Saturday.
- “It could be the case that we take more time before lowering rates again,”
- “It’s true, some energy prices are trending upwards again. But there are also other scenarios for how inflation could return, such as a stronger depreciation of the euro.”
- “I don’t see rate increases at the moment.”
- “One probable scenario is that Trump’s tariffs lead to a slowdown in growth overall, but also create inflationary pressure,”
- “How strong the effect will be depends crucially on whether and to what extent the dollar appreciates and the euro weakens.”
Holzmann reported in a Bloomberg piece (Bloomberg is gated).