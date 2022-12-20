Regional stock markets here have followed the US lead, falling.

Japan's Nikkei is bucking the trend, up slightly, around +0.3%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng is down around 1%

China's Shanghai Composite is down around 0.25%, Shenzen about 0.5% lower

Chinese property developers are taking larger hits, Logan Group and Country Garden are down about 5%. There was some prospect for a cut to the 5 year LPR, which would have been a positive for property at the margin, but in the end the consensus were on the correct side and LPRs remain unchanged for the month: