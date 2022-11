The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is HK's central bank.

Chief Executive Eddie Yue with the remarks.

Like many currencies the HKD has been under pressure against the Godzilla-like US dollar. The HKMA operate a 'peg' for the HKD, only allowing fluctuations in a prescribed band, you can probably guess where this is from the chart below. The HKMA has held the band successfully in place for many years:

Speculators who have bet against the peg have been about as successful as this guy: