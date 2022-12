The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is Hong Kong's central bank. The HKMA is very quick to follow the Federal Reserve in hiking rates



This time, no different.

base rate up 50 bp to 4.75%

The HKD trades in a band linked to the US dollar prescribed by the HKMA. You can see the limits of the band in the chart below. If not, I've added some arrows as a hint.

ps. US stocks trading higher on Globex after the soft close.