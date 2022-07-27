The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has increased its base rate by 75bps to 2.75%.
An as expected move following the FOMC decision Wednesday US time.
The HKD is pegged (in a band) to the USD. I posted this earlier in the week, still relevant:
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has increased its base rate by 75bps to 2.75%.
An as expected move following the FOMC decision Wednesday US time.
The HKD is pegged (in a band) to the USD. I posted this earlier in the week, still relevant:
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read