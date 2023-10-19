QUESTION: Put the fed Chair comments in bulleted topics with inflation, economy, employment, fed policy and "other" as the focus

Recent Economic Data:

Ongoing progress toward dual mandate goals: maximum employment and stable prices.

Inflation:

Inflation peaked at 7.1% in June 2022.

Core PCE inflation, excluding food and energy, at 3.7% through September.

Inflation readings have turned lower but still remain too high.

Commitment to bringing inflation down sustainably to 2%.

The Labor Market:

Strong job creation and increased worker supply.

Labor market gradually cooling with job openings and quits returning to pre-pandemic levels.

returning to pre-pandemic levels. Wage growth showing a gradual decline.

Growth:

Disinflation without substantially weaker economic activity.

Economic growth has consistently surprised to the upside.

A sustainable return to the 2% inflation goal may require a period of below-trend growth.

Geopolitical Tensions:

Elevated geopolitical tensions pose risks to global economic activity.

Monitoring developments for economic implications.

Monetary Policy:

FOMC has tightened policy substantially in the past 18 months.

Stance of policy is restrictive.

Will keep policy restrictive until confident in achieving 2% inflation sustainably.

Tightening may still be in the pipeline.

Financial Conditions:

Persistent changes in financial conditions can affect monetary policy.

Monitoring developments in financial conditions.

Conclusion:

Commitment to returning inflation to 2% over time.

Balancing risks of tightening too much or too little.

Committee proceeding carefully based on incoming data, evolving outlook, and risk balance.

The market reaction:

US rates are lower. The 10-year rate was around 4.93%. It is currently trading at 4.904%. The 2 year yield was near 5.20% is currently at 5.173%

Stocks are higher. The Dow industrial average was down around 10 points. It is currently up around 70 points. The NASDAQ index was up around 9 points and is currently up 31 points.

In the Forex:

EURUSD. The EURUSD initially dip below its 200 are moving average at 1.05636 but that was short-lived. The price has now shot higher and moved to the 50% midpoint of the move down from the September high at 1.06087 (and near a swing high area up to 1.0616). The price has since moved back down and currently trades at 1.0591.