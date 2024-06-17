Via a research note from HSBC on the yuan:

expect daily USD/CNY fixing to slowly drift higher

which will see spot also trending upwards

don't expect the move up to quick (HSBC say not like August last year when USD/CNY jumped nearly 700 points in 8 days)

says the gradual increase of the reference rate is likely to be accompanied by measures such as verbal intervention to slow and smooth the movements in spot

I put an arrow to the jump back in August 2023, but there are other examples on this chart also (and of rapid moves the other way)