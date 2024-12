HSBC analysts on the Swiss franc, forecasting a rise for EUR/.CHF to 0.95 by end-2025:

Swissy's recent price action shows a disconnect with interest-rate differentials

HSBC don't expect this to persist

Increased political and geopolitical tensions have been a more dominant driver for the franc - it strengthens as a safe-haven

“Our conviction is that the SNB’s policy direction will eventually hold greater sway on the currency than risk sentiment.”