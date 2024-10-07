HSBC expect a 25bp rate cut at the November 6 - 7 meeting, followed by another at the December 17 - 18 meeting, then in January, March, May and June, for a total of six consecutive 25 rate cuts.

The calendar for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in 2025:

The forecast comes HSBC Global Research. Analysts couch the forecast in terms of its impact on the Hong Kong Monetary Authority , which will follow each 25bp rate cut by the Fed with its own rate cut. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority moves in tandem with the Federal Reserve.

Info via South China Morning Post