ECB board member Isabel Schnabel spoke on Wednesday, not so dovishly:

More here too:

HSBC's take is similar, noting Schnabel prefers a gradual approach to interest-rate cuts.

HSBC go on:

“While we think the ECB will cut by 25bp in December, providing near-term support to the euro, rising unemployment indicators pose a bigger risk for 2025”

HSBC forecasts EUR/USD to 0.99 by the end of 2025.