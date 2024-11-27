ECB board member Isabel Schnabel spoke on Wednesday, not so dovishly:
- mostly points to a 25 bps rate cut more than anything else as she dismissed the likelihood of moving faster by saying she would prefer something more "gradual"
More here too:
HSBC's take is similar, noting Schnabel prefers a gradual approach to interest-rate cuts.
HSBC go on:
- “While we think the ECB will cut by 25bp in December, providing near-term support to the euro, rising unemployment indicators pose a bigger risk for 2025”
HSBC forecasts EUR/USD to 0.99 by the end of 2025.