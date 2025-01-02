HSBC's head multi-asset strategist has highlighted the Federal Reserve’s hawkish messaging at its December meeting as a cause for concern:

the hawkish shift by the Federal Reserve has led to higher yields

this has triggered the "Danger Zone", meaning that January will likely be volatile across most asset classes

On the more encouraging side, this volatility

to present appealing investment opportunities, as the underlying fundamentals remain strong

Further:

anticipates that the first half of 2025 will deliver an ideal "Goldilocks" economic environment

remains bullish US tech equities

Chair Powell preparing for a BIG cut?

Nope, put the cutters away Mr. P