HSBC's head multi-asset strategist has highlighted the Federal Reserve’s hawkish messaging at its December meeting as a cause for concern:

  • the hawkish shift by the Federal Reserve has led to higher yields
  • this has triggered the "Danger Zone", meaning that January will likely be volatile across most asset classes

On the more encouraging side, this volatility

  • to present appealing investment opportunities, as the underlying fundamentals remain strong

Further:

  • anticipates that the first half of 2025 will deliver an ideal "Goldilocks" economic environment
  • remains bullish US tech equities
Chair Powell
Chair Powell preparing for a BIG cut?

Nope, put the cutters away Mr. P