Just a quick snippet from HSBC, analysts at the bank are still forecasting more rate cuts ahead from the Federal Reserve:

  • 75bp of rate cuts ahead for 2025
  • 25bps steps at the March, June, and September meetings
  • "one more cut than the median expectation of Fed members, largely because we find it odd that the Fed is expecting no further deterioration in unemployment"
  • then shrinking back to no further rate cuts at all in 2026

More:

  • US equities, the fundamentals remain constructive... with a less aggressive Fed easing cycle, the upside clearly has to come from earnings, not valuation multiples
  • earnings expectations – especially outside of the Magnificent 7 – are low, providing a low bar to exceed
  • US dollar strength should continue as other central banks could ease more aggressively, causing USD to benefit from an attractive rate differential
Fed hangover Powell