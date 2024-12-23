Just a quick snippet from HSBC, analysts at the bank are still forecasting more rate cuts ahead from the Federal Reserve:

75bp of rate cuts ahead for 2025

25bps steps at the March, June, and September meetings

"one more cut than the median expectation of Fed members, largely because we find it odd that the Fed is expecting no further deterioration in unemployment"

then shrinking back to no further rate cuts at all in 2026

More: