Boston Fed President Susan Collins spoke on Wednesday, saying that its likely to take longer than expected to get inflation back down to the Fed's 2% target level:

Collins repeating what many of here Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) colleagues have been saying, rates to remain where they are for longer:

“The recent upward surprises to activity and inflation suggest the likely need to keep policy at its current level until we have greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent,”

Lest she appears too hawkish, though, she did offer this:

“The current situation requires methodical perseverance, recognizing that progress will take time and continue to be uneven. Expecting all indicators to be well-aligned is too high a bar to start normalizing policy”

The indicators Collins is looking at include:

inflation expectations

signs of disinflation

signals from wages

moderation of the labor market

Whioch all fits with the Fed's dual mandate.