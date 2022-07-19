One for the boffins out there.
On Tuesday (Australian time) Treasurer Jim Chalmers released the terms of reference for a review of the central bank. these will include:
- will look at the "appropriateness of the inflation-targeting framework"
- how the RBA's moves interact with government spending
- will also consider the RBA's conduct "during crises and when monetary policy space is limited"
- the RBA's performance "in meeting its objectives" would also be scrutinised
- who sits on the RBA board and how they come to decisions on the cash rate will also be examined
The review will be delivered by March 2023.
Canadian Central Banker Wilkins, Australian National University Professor McKibbin, Former Treasury Official Brouwer will conduct the RBA Independent Review.
ps. Stay tuned, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking at 2310 GMT:
