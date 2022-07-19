One for the boffins out there.

On Tuesday (Australian time) Treasurer Jim Chalmers released the terms of reference for a review of the central bank. these will include:

The review will be delivered by March 2023.

Canadian Central Banker Wilkins, Australian National University Professor McKibbin, Former Treasury Official Brouwer will conduct the RBA Independent Review.

ps. Stay tuned, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking at 2310 GMT:

