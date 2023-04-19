Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan was speaking during the bank's quarterly earnings call on Tuesday. US time:

"Everything points to a relatively mild recession given the amount of stimulus that was paid to people and the money they have left over,"

"At the end of the day, we don’t see the activity on the consumer side slowing at a pace that would indicate that, but we would see commercial customers are being more careful."

said that BoA is forecasting US GDP will contract between 0.5% to 1% in the next three quarters

The background to this is that BoA analysts have been forecasting a recession for more than a year, citing high inflation and Federal Reserve aggressive rate hikes in response.

