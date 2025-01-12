I posted earlier on Morgan Stanley being unmoved by the jobs report:
They look like they are on a desert island though, analysts elsewhere are dialling back rate cut expectations. Goldman Sachs for example:
Adam had the big call from Bank of America posted on Friday:
Adding a bit more on that call:
- "The jobs report, which actually was a good one, basically priced out cuts for the year, "
- "That's sort of how we've pivoted too in terms of our outlook."
- resilient labour market
- economic activity is strong
- no need for further easing
On inflation:
- remains above target
- "we could be in for a little bit stickier-than-expected inflation that's hanging out in that 2 to 3% range"
We'll get December inflation data from the US on Thursday, January 15, at 8.30 am US Eastern time (1330 GMT):