In September the Bank of Japan (at the direction of the Japanese Ministry of Finance) spent USD19bn on intervention to prop up the yen

In the four weeks to 27 October it spent USD42bn.

This was from data published by the MoF on Monday

The MOF releases monthly intervention records the following month

releases daily records every quarter

the daily intervention records for July-September will be released between November 1 and 8.

October-December records are expected to be released in early February 2023).

USD/JPY daily: