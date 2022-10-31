- In September the Bank of Japan (at the direction of the Japanese Ministry of Finance) spent USD19bn on intervention to prop up the yen
- In the four weeks to 27 October it spent USD42bn.
This was from data published by the MoF on Monday
The MOF releases monthly intervention records the following month
- releases daily records every quarter
- the daily intervention records for July-September will be released between November 1 and 8.
- October-December records are expected to be released in early February 2023).
USD/JPY daily: