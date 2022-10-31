I posted earlier on:

  • In September the Bank of Japan (at the direction of the Japanese Ministry of Finance) spent USD19bn on intervention to prop up the yen
  • In the four weeks to 27 October it spent USD42bn.

This was from data published by the MoF on Monday

The MOF releases monthly intervention records the following month

  • releases daily records every quarter
  • the daily intervention records for July-September will be released between November 1 and 8.
  • October-December records are expected to be released in early February 2023).

USD/JPY daily:

usdyen daily 01 November 2022