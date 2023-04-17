Bank for International Settlements (BIS) General Manager Agustin Carstens spoke Monday at Colombia University in New York.

said that to avoid a long-term "high-inflation regime" rates may need to stay higher and for longer than previously thought, even at the expense of slowing down economies

the increase in debt levels since the GFC and pandemic are making central banks' task more complex

central banks are looking at large losses - on paper at least - on bonds they bought to try to boost their economies during crises

which also means that governments are no longer getting a share of the profits those purchases once generated

financial instability is also a major challenge