BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink speaking with CNBC on Friday, posting as a catch up.
- "I think we’ve seen a low in inflation, and I think inflation can be sticky between 3 and 4%.
- And if I’m right about job creation and the need for labor, and how that’s going to elevate wages, we’re going to be in a period of 3 to 4% inflation
- (this) will translate into a Fed that I think is going to be reluctant to turn off its platform of raising rates"
- also said that prices for energy, housing and used cars could start to rise again in the coming months