BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink speaking with CNBC on Friday, posting as a catch up.

"I think we’ve seen a low in inflation, and I think inflation can be sticky between 3 and 4%.

And if I’m right about job creation and the need for labor, and how that’s going to elevate wages, we’re going to be in a period of 3 to 4% inflation

(this) will translate into a Fed that I think is going to be reluctant to turn off its platform of raising rates"

also said that prices for energy, housing and used cars could start to rise again in the coming months