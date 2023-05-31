Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann spoke on Wednesday. She is towards the more hawkish end of the MPC spectrum.

Mann said that the UK has a greater inflation problem than the United States or the euro zone. She pointed to both large headline price rises and growing signs of persistence in underlying pressures.

said core inflationn, over the medium term, gives a better indication of whether price stability has been achieved

(Note that core CPI rose to its highest since records began in 1992 at 6.8% last month). Back to Mann's remarks:

High core inflation is beginning to feed into pricing channels and is becoming persistent

core inflation was showing signs of being kept high by UK businesses' ability to push through price rises, as well as increased wages

headline inflation had also been slower to fall back towards the core rate than elsewhere

sees a risk of future financial market volatility as the global economy adjusts to higher borrowing costs