Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catehrine Mann spoke on Thursday, UK time.

Mann is at the hawkish end of the spectrum. When the Bank of England raised its rate by 50bp at the dee '22 meeting Mann dissente, voting for a +75bp hike.

Mann said there is no risk of over-tightening at present:

"You have a lot of different ways of looking at it. My reading is we're not there yet"

Mann pointed to the past rises in energy prices and pressures on costs are currently being passed on into higher consumer prices:

"That's what we're worrying about"

"That underlying inflation dynamic looks pretty robust right now. Our job is to bring that back to 2%."

The BoE bank rate is 3.5%.

Meetings coming this year: