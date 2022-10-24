Bank of England policymaker David Ramsden spoke on Monday. He referred specifically to the awful PMI result from the UK for October.
Justin had the info here:
Further remarks from Ramsden were posted:
- BOE Ramsden: We will take the necessary steps to get inflation back to target
- BOE's Ramsden: Gilt market shows credibility is being recovered
In further news re shuffling around deckchairs on the Titanic, this from yesterday:
Which was confirmed during NY hours:
Sunak was Boris' Chancellor for a time.