Bank of England policymaker David Ramsden spoke on Monday. He referred specifically to the awful PMI result from the UK for October.

Justin had the info here:

Further remarks from Ramsden were posted:

In further news re shuffling around deckchairs on the Titanic, this from yesterday:

Which was confirmed during NY hours:

Something to be aware of in the UK, with UK PM Johnson and Chancellor Sunak having a bit of a spat i

Sunak was Boris' Chancellor for a time.