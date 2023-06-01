St. Louis Federal Reserve branch President James Bullard wrote an essay. It was published on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal have a (gated) piece with a summary.

Bullard wrote that:

the monetary-policy landscape is in "much better shape today" with the federal funds rate "at a more appropriate level than it was a year ago"

Bullard suggested rates are now “at the low end of what is arguably sufficiently restrictive given current macroeconomic conditions.”

---

Other Fed officials have been a little more dovish in the past two days: