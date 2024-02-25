Centeno spoke on Friday and he conveyed the message that while he though a March ECB rate cut is unlikely, policymakers must be open to it.

“March is the date when we have the largest amount of new data in front of us — some data may tell us to discuss interest rate cuts as soon as March”

“I’m not saying that it is likely, but we have to be open”

"We need to look at the data”

“Inflation has been consistently below our forecasts in recent months — and growth as well ... This is a sign that the downside risks that we identified in the last two forecasts have materialized”

This is dovish stuff from Centeno, the head of Banco de Portugal and thus a member of the European Central Bank Govenring Council.

The March meeting is next week.