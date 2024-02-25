Centeno spoke on Friday and he conveyed the message that while he though a March ECB rate cut is unlikely, policymakers must be open to it.
- “March is the date when we have the largest amount of new data in front of us — some data may tell us to discuss interest rate cuts as soon as March”
- “I’m not saying that it is likely, but we have to be open”
- "We need to look at the data”
- “Inflation has been consistently below our forecasts in recent months — and growth as well ... This is a sign that the downside risks that we identified in the last two forecasts have materialized”
-
This is dovish stuff from Centeno, the head of Banco de Portugal and thus a member of the European Central Bank Govenring Council.
The March meeting is next week.