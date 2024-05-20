This may have got lost in the mix:

All as expected.

There are some thoughts, well founded, that the People's Bank of China is still likely to ease monetary policy further

  • more liquidity will be need for China's banks to purchase government bonds, including the issuance of ultralong special Treasury bonds that started last Friday - these bonds are raising cash for economy-building purposes (stimulus)

On Friday we did have a rate cut from the PBoC:

  • aimed at addressing China's prolonged property-sector downturn

Other effort will involve local governments buy back unsold homes, lowering down payments for would-be home buyers, and removing the floor on mortgage rates that banks offer clients.

