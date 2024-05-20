This may have got lost in the mix:

China sets 1 and 5 year LPR rates unchanged, as expected

one-year loan prime rate was unchanged at 3.45%

the five-year rate was unchanged at 3.95%

All as expected.

There are some thoughts, well founded, that the People's Bank of China is still likely to ease monetary policy further

more liquidity will be need for China's banks to purchase government bonds, including the issuance of ultralong special Treasury bonds that started last Friday - these bonds are raising cash for economy-building purposes (stimulus)

On Friday we did have a rate cut from the PBoC:

aimed at addressing China's prolonged property-sector downturn

Other effort will involve local governments buy back unsold homes, lowering down payments for would-be home buyers, and removing the floor on mortgage rates that banks offer clients.