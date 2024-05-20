Bloomberg (gated) report using data for April from China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange released on Friday:

Local firms purchased the largest amount of foreign exchange from banks since 2016 in April

exporters held back dollar conversion

residents snapped up foreign currencies for overseas travel

The concern driving flows is a weaker yuan given China’s low interest rate compared with that for the US dollar.

More from Bloomberg:

Goldman Sachs:

“We expect policymakers to maintain tight control to fend off depreciation expectations” via a strong yuan fixing and offshore liquidity management, given the elevated capital outflow pressures

Hang Seng Bank China:

“Exporters have a higher tendency to hold foreign currency instead of yuan, given the weak expectation of China’s economic growth and continuous capital outflow,”

---

The fear over a weaker yuan is restraining the People's Bank of China from rate cuts. Only today we had this: