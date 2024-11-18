Spotted a view from Citi on the news wires.
- Citi Research anticipates that the Japanese government might intervene to support the yen if the USD/JPY exchange rate reaches the 160.00–165.00 range.
Citi's expectations were from before remarks from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda on Monday,.
More:
- Ministry of Finance (MoF) may be preparing for intervention, but Japan's financial authorities are likely to prioritize a potential rate hike by the BoJ if circumstances allow.
- Citi believes intervention is unlikely unless USD/JPY surpasses 160.00.
- If this threshold is crossed, the probability of the BoJ raising rates to 0.5% at its Dec. 18-19 meeting increases.
- In this case, senior BoJ officials might begin issuing more hawkish signals to prepare the market for such a move.