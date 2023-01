Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser spoke in an interview with CNBC.

Reuters picked up the news on Tuesday, US time. In brief:

Fraser said the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes in late spring or early summer

A week ago Fraser was reported as saying that Citigroup is forecasting a mild US recession in tH2 of 2023.

Speaking of a Fed pause, this from MS also on Tuesday US time:

The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is less than two weeks away: