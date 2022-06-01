A note from Deutsche Bank economists (via Reuters) on their expectations for European Central Bank monetary policy tightening.

Expect there will be two interest rate hikes from the ECB in Q3

One of them will be 50bps

Say the 50bp hike is more likely in September than July.

"A 50bp hike is not inconsistent with the reaction function presented in President Lagarde’s policy normalisation blog... We believe the ECB is continuing to underestimate inflation and we expect support for a 50bp hike will increase as the summer progresses"

Deutsche Bank's previous baseline forecast was for a 25bp rate hike in July followed by another in September.

The next three monetary policy meetings of the ECB: