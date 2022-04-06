Via Deutsche ICYMI.
On rampant inflation:
- "It is now clear that price stability...is likely to only be achieved through a restrictive monetary policy stance that meaningfully dents demand"
and thus:
- "We no longer see the Fed achieving a soft landing. Instead, we anticipate that a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy will push the economy into a recession"
Deutsche Bank says on timing & extent:
- there is "considerable uncertainty" on timing
- but expects GDP contraction during Q4 2023 and in Q1 2024
- expects a "mild recession" ... unemployment peaking above 5% in 2024