Joachim Nagel is president of the Deutsche Bundesbank and thus a key member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank.

Comments of his hit the new wires on Thursday:

“We have done a lot by implementing 10 hikes so far,”

“Maybe more will be on the way if the data indicate that further action is warranted.”

The comments were from an interview given a couple of weeks again but were trotted out overnight. German inflation was in the news:

As head of the Buba Nagel is a hawk. Its compulsory for a Buba head.