Joachim Nagel is president of the Deutsche Bundesbank and thus a key member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank.
Comments of his hit the new wires on Thursday:
- “We have done a lot by implementing 10 hikes so far,”
- “Maybe more will be on the way if the data indicate that further action is warranted.”
The comments were from an interview given a couple of weeks again but were trotted out overnight. German inflation was in the news:
As head of the Buba Nagel is a hawk. Its compulsory for a Buba head.