Lagarde hasn't really shifted away from the 'trnasitory' narrative it would appear from these latest remarks. She added:

"The chances have increased, have increased, that inflation will stabilize at our target,"

"There are no signals that inflation will be persistently and significantly above our target over the medium term, which would require measurable tightening."

I have no idea why Lagarde says there is no need for "measurable tightening". I mean, there are about a million or so analysts with a million for so indicators of monetary policy tightening or easing. All of which are measurable, that's the whole point. Anyway, Lagarde is no stranger to central bank word mashups.

Lagarde was speaking to a European parliamentary hearing.