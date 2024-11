Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, the monetary policy setting board of the Bank.

He spoke on Wednesday.

"The American election must sound a wakeup call for Europe"

Trump's policy moves had to be seen, but a risk his plans could lead to a higher deficit and more inflation in the United States

Villeroy given Trump wiggle room to back out of this pilices.