European Central Bank board member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno spoke in an interview with Portuguese media

Jornal De Negócios

In brief, his main points:

"All data point to inflation reaching its peak in the euro area in the fourth quarter of 2022

"in the ECB's forecasts and in ours too [BdP], we have a very rapid reduction in inflation throughout 2023. It comes from values ​​​​close to 10% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to values ​​​​around 3% in December next year".

Article link