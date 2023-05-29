Bank of Spain´s governor, and hence a European Central Bank monetary policy maker on the Bank's Governing Council, Pablo Hernández de Cos spoke at event in Barcelona on Monday.
His main points made re policy:
- "The process of tightening our monetary policy is well underway, although, based on the information currently available to us, we have some way to go,"
- "interest rates will have to remain in restrictive territory for an extended period of time to achieve our objective in a sustained manner over time."
Higher for longer fits with market p[pricing of rate hikes ahead from the ECB.