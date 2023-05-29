Bank of Spain´s governor, and hence a European Central Bank monetary policy maker on the Bank's Governing Council, Pablo Hernández de Cos spoke at event in Barcelona on Monday.

His main points made re policy:

"The process of tightening our monetary policy is well underway, although, based on the information currently available to us, we have some way to go,"

"interest rates will have to remain in restrictive territory for an extended period of time to achieve our objective in a sustained manner over time."

Higher for longer fits with market p[pricing of rate hikes ahead from the ECB.