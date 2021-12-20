Adam had the breaking headline here:

De Guindos was speaking in a radio interview (COPE):

"Our inflation is more persistent and, let's say, not as temporary as we expected"

said that ECB forecasts (such as those for inflation) are subject to great uncertainties, such as the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic

Given the widespread acceptance of diverging policy between the Fed and ECB, EUR/USD has been heavy since mid-year. Today though:

I wonder if there'll be more of that ahead given DeG's admission?

"Pull my finger!"