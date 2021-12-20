Adam had the breaking headline here:
De Guindos was speaking in a radio interview (COPE):
- "Our inflation is more persistent and, let's say, not as temporary as we expected"
- said that ECB forecasts (such as those for inflation) are subject to great uncertainties, such as the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic
Given the widespread acceptance of diverging policy between the Fed and ECB, EUR/USD has been heavy since mid-year. Today though:
I wonder if there'll be more of that ahead given DeG's admission?
