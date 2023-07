Constantinos Herodotou is Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus and a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank. He spoke overnight on Monday, headlines:

Inflation is worse than high rates

Monetary policy tightening only tool to fight inflation

High interest rates won’t be permanent

Nothing out of the ordinary from Herodotou here. The European Central Bank is on track to hike rates again at its next meeting on July 27.