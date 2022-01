Was speaking in an interview and his comments picked up Wednesday by wires:

“Don’t be misguided that we won’t raise rates, or that we won’t cut the support if necessary,”

“Of course we’ll do our job.”

On needing to be adaptable: “flexibility is the name of the game.”

Currently the ECB sees CPI growth slipping below its 2% goal.

Kazaks is the Latvian central bank head.