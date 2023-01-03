European Central Bank Governing Council member Martin Kazaks (governor of Latvia's central bank) spoke in a phone interview with Bloomberg.

Bloomberg is gated. Kazaks' main points:

“Currently I would see that at the Feburary and March meetings we will have significant rate increases”

“Of course the steps may become smaller as necessary as we find the level appropriate to bring the inflation down to 2%.”



Kazaks is considered to be at the more hawkish end of the European Central Bank policy maker spectrum. The fall in German infaltion: Germany December preliminary CPI +8.6% vs +9.1% y/y expected

will not be enough to divert the ECB, Kazaks especially, from its inflation fighting approach. The ECB is in a rate hike cycle, trying to combat high inflation. Currently we have had +250bp from them and expectations currently centre on another 2 hikes of +50bp to come.