European Central Bank Governing Council member Kazaks (governor of Latvia's central bank) spoke with MNI (gated) and Bloomberg (also gated). Via the Bloomberg report:

ECB shouldn’t switch to “autopilot” in cutting interest rates

dependence on incoming economic data is “still key”

"Wages-productivity-profit margins to watch carefully”

Kazaks says he is "fine" with current market pricing for 2 cuts this year:

“As recession risks fade, barring a major surprise, the ‘insurance’ rate hike of September 2023 may now be reversed”

On divergence from Federal Reserve: