Klaas Knot is President of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) – the central bank of the Netherlands - and thus a European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member.

Knot spoke with Japan's Nikkei ICYMI:

"I am increasingly confident in the disinflation process"

Euro zone inflation is falling towards 2%

Geopolitical stress poses only moderate risks

June rate cut remains realistic if price and wage data continue to come in line with projections

"After June, I would say: no pre-commitment to any specific time path"

“We will have to take a cautious approach after June”

“Every quarter, we will have an additional data point on the labor market going into a fresh round of projections and that will be an important piece of information for us to recalibrate our policy settings,”

Knot did express some wariness: