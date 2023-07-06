Germany's Bundesbank President (and European Central Bank Governing Council member) Nagel spoke on Thursday.

He was at at a DEKRA event. DEKRA is a global vehicle inspection company based in Germany, known for their testing, inspection, and certification services. They host various events for industry discussion and such.

Nagel sounded a less than dovish note, as is usual for a BuBa head.

Rates to stay restrictive for an extended period

Rates will have to remain high for a longer period

Currently don’t see the threat of excessive tightening

Can’t yet say where interest rates will peak

---

Nagel spoke earlier in the week also: