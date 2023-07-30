Germany's Bundesbank President (and European Central Bank Governing Council member) Nagel is, as you would expect, a persistent hawk.
In a statement on Friday, ICYMI:
- “We expect high inflation in the euro area to weaken, but it is not over yet."
- “Core inflation is stubborn, so our monetary policy needs to be even more stubborn. We need staying power.”
- “We need interest rates to be high enough and we need to keep them there for as long as necessary.”
He didn't lock in his view on a September European Central Bank rate hike.
Meetings ahead for the ECB for the balance of this year: