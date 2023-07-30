Germany's Bundesbank President (and European Central Bank Governing Council member) Nagel is, as you would expect, a persistent hawk.

In a statement on Friday, ICYMI:

“We expect high inflation in the euro area to weaken, but it is not over yet."

“Core inflation is stubborn, so our monetary policy needs to be even more stubborn. We need staying power.”

“We need interest rates to be high enough and we need to keep them there for as long as necessary.”

He didn't lock in his view on a September European Central Bank rate hike.

-

Meetings ahead for the ECB for the balance of this year: