Germany's Bundesbank President and European Central Bank Governing Council member Nagel spoke on Monday.

Key points:

Transmission may be taking longer than in the past

Reiterates that a hard landing is unlikely

Too early to declare victory over inflation

Core inflation in euro zone is ‘very sticky’

Don’t currently see risk of overtightening

“We have to hike next time and I expect another 25 basis-point hike for the July meeting”

“For the September meeting, we will see what the data will tell us”