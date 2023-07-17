Germany's Bundesbank President and European Central Bank Governing Council member Nagel spoke on Monday.
Key points:
Transmission may be taking longer than in the past
Reiterates that a hard landing is unlikely
Too early to declare victory over inflation
Core inflation in euro zone is ‘very sticky’
Don’t currently see risk of overtightening
- “We have to hike next time and I expect another 25 basis-point hike for the July meeting”
- “For the September meeting, we will see what the data will tell us”
--
The ECB July meeting is next week: