Member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council and Bank of Lithuania Governor Gediminas Simkus spoke on Monday.

said that the “larger part” of the ECB’s rate increases are over

A similar sentiment was expressed by Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau last week. And also by Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras (in a newspaper interview published Sunday) that “I feel now that we are close to the end.”

Holzmann remains a hawk, of course: