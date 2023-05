Member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council and Bank of Lithuania Governor Gediminas Simkus spoke on Tuesday.

"I think that in June and July we will have 25 basis point increases in the key rates,"

"Does this happen in September, too? It's too early to say."

This is not a breaking view from the ECB, Simkus joins many other ECB policymakers suggesting a hike in June and likely more following that. Market pricing for a June rate hike is north of 85%.