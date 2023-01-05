Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, and a Governing Council member at the European Central Bank with comments reported by newswires overnight.

"It would be desirable to reach the right 'terminal rate' by next summer, but it is too early to say at what level"

"We need to be pragmatic and guided by observed data, including underlying inflation, without fetishism for increases that are too mechanical"

I posted earlier this week in summary on where the ECB is at. The Bank is in the midst of a rate hike cycle, trying to combat high inflation. Currently we have had +250bp from them and expectations currently centre on another 2 hikes of +50bp to come.

Meetings ahead for H1 2023: