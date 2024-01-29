Bank of France governor and European Central Bank Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau spoke over the weekend:

“We will cut our rates this year,”

“Regarding the exact date, not one is excluded, and everything will be open at our next meetings.”

Bank has already completed most of the interest-rate rises it needs to combat sticky underlying inflation

the biggest impact of past increases yet to come

ECB is on the right path to defeating inflation

Villeroy with the dovish comments. The ECB met last week and the next meeting is March 7.