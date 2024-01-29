Bank of France governor and European Central Bank Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau spoke over the weekend:
- “We will cut our rates this year,”
- “Regarding the exact date, not one is excluded, and everything will be open at our next meetings.”
- Bank has already completed most of the interest-rate rises it needs to combat sticky underlying inflation
- the biggest impact of past increases yet to come
- ECB is on the right path to defeating inflation
Villeroy with the dovish comments. The ECB met last week and the next meeting is March 7.